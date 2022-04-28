INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita says, due to consumer concerns, he is looking into Black Lives Matter and is in the process of suing the organization.

The press release from AG Rokita’s office says this legal action seeks compliance with an investigative demand previously served on BLM as part of the same investigation. The Office of the Attorney General filed a Petition to Enforce a Civil Investigative Demand, which requires BLM to answer a Civil Investigative Demand issued to the organization in February 2022.

AG Rokita said, “There are concerning patterns of behavior from this organization, and we will do what it takes—including this lawsuit—to get to the bottom of it.”

The Attorney General’s Office says that according to a 2020 report published by BLM, the organization stated it raised over $90 million in 2020, while it distributed about $21.7 million to 30 local organizations and affiliated chapters. However, an IRS filing by BLM for the first half of 2020 listed the organization had $0 in revenue, expenses, and assets held by BLM for the time period.

The press release says AG Rokita issued a Civil Investigative Demand to BLM in order to figure out if the organization’s actions are violating either the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act or the Indiana Nonprofit Corporation Act. The Attorney General’s Office says the Civil Investigative Demand looks for information and documents held by the entity relevant to the ongoing investigation to ensure transparency to donors and guarantee funds donated by Indiana residents are used for their intended purpose and not for the personal benefit of BLM directors.

The Attorney General’s Office says that under Indiana law, failure to comply with the civil investigative demand could result in sanctions against the entity, including barring the entity from any future fundraising in Indiana, among other possibilities.

“There are many Indiana stakeholders and donors who have been impacted by these allegations. This lawsuit will allow for a court to swiftly and efficiently resolve the state’s request for information,” said Attorney General Rokita.

AG Rokita says Indiana residents who believe they have been affected should file a consumer complaint at this website.