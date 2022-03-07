INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is telling people to take precautions and research home improvement contractors before hiring one, says a news release from his office.

“Hoosiers can protect themselves by doing their research, asking the right questions, and getting a written contract that defines the full scope of the work and specifications for the job,” said Attorney General Rokita.

“Our members are invested in making their communities better. Fly-by-night and out of state contractors who come in town after a storm to take advantage of our friends, family and neighbors gives the whole industry a tarnished reputation,” said Paul Schwinghammer, IBA 2022 President. “The IBA is a trusted resource when it comes to making an informed homebuying, remodeling, or general repair decision. Additional info can be found at https://buildindiana.org/homeowners/.”

Here are some tips to protect against home repair scams, according to AG Rokita:

Ask family, friends, and co-workers for contractors they have used who have done good work.

Before signing a contract or making a payment, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the Better Business Bureau for complaint information on the contractors being considered.

Get multiple bids from local contractors. Avoid contractors who spontaneously show up at the door offering a “bargain” price for painting, driveway sealing, roof repairs, and more.

Get a written contract before making a payment. Indiana law requires home improvement contracts exceeding $150 to be in writing. Before signing the contract, make sure it includes: The price of the job Payment schedule A detailed description of the work and materials Estimated start and completion dates The contractor’s name and address A name and telephone number of the person to contact if problems arise The contractor’s e-mail address The contractor’s signature

Never pay for the entire project before the work begins.

If a down payment is made, remaining payments should be tied to completion of specified amounts of work.

If the contractor is arranging financing, the contractor should provide an installment sale contract disclosing various credit terms like the finance charge and the APR.

The news release urges people to take time to talk to their contractor to resolve these issues. The news release also says that if problems continue, put any complaints in writing and send them to the contractor. Be sure to keep a copy of these complaints for records, says the news release.

If anyone has questions or complaints regarding home improvement scams or other consumer issues, please visit this website.