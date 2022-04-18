INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is challenging the online GoFundMe platform. Rokita has identified potential consumer security concerns with the conduct of the platform such as accountability concerns and the potential to deceive consumers.

“Hoosiers are generous,” Attorney General Rokita said. “And when they give money to a cause, it’s only logical to assume the money actually goes where it was directed. GoFundMe’s current terms of service are too vague to assure a donor that is the case—and I will get to the bottom of it.”

A letter has been written by several of the nation’s attorneys general. The letter identifies issues such as a lack of clearly expressible standards regarding GoFundMe’s independent ability to freeze, redirect or refund donations.

Attorney General Rokita has the authority to protect consumers and oversee legal operations from nonprofits. The attorney general has used one of his investigatory tools to inquire into GoFundMe and their operations.

The letter can be viewed here.