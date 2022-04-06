INDIANA (WEHT) – A news release from State of Indiana Attorney General says that Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a California law because it unconstitutionally criminalizes the possession of standard-capacity magazines — outlawing those that hold 11 or more rounds of ammunition — and cites gun rights concerns.

“When courts allow these kinds of restrictive laws to stand,” Attorney General Rokita said, “it creates a dangerous precedent that jeopardizes the rights of law-abiding gun owners nationwide, including in Indiana.”

The news release says that attorneys general from twenty-three states are signed onto an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case involving the California law, citing Second Amendment concerns.