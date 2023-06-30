HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has banded together with other AGs questioning the removal of AM radios from electric vehicles.

According to a press release from Rokita’s office, Rokita spoke out against the Electric Drive Transportation Association and Zero Emission Transportation Association’s recent attempts to eliminate AM radio from electric vehicles.

The news release says when it comes to safety alerts and natural disaster warnings, AM radio is quicker and more resilient, as its signals travel greater distances as compared to FM. Officials with Rokita’s office say citizens can also receive information via AM radio even when phone lines, electricity and cell phones are inoperable.

The letter can be viewed below.