AG Rokita issues statements on Winter Games

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a statement on Wednesday offering support for the 223 athletes who will represent the United States for China 2022.

AG Rokita says he will be cheering for two Hoosier skiers from Lawrenceburg during the games, Nick Goepper and Justin Schoenefeld. However, Rokita also expressed concerns about the country hosting the games.

“As we speak, the Chinese Communist Party continues to show aggression toward Taiwan and enslave more than one million Uyghurs against their will,” AG Rokita said in a statement. “They are actively robbing U.S. companies of our intellectual property, stealing our patents and then attempting to replace U.S. firms in the global marketplace using this stolen technology.”

Rokita said we can focus on achievements of athletes, but must remember that China is “not our friend.”