INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is bringing more tips to Hoosiers for National Consumer Protection Week.

“Hoosiers are generous. Yet as they look for opportunities to help the less fortunate and give to worthy causes, there are those who would scheme to take advantage of this good-hearted generosity,” Attorney General Rokita said. “As we consider ways to help others, we should be careful not to ensure we are truly helping the needy.”

Here are some tips that AG Rokita gave when it comes to legitimate versus illegitimate charities, according to a news release from his office:

Research any charity to which an individual is considering donating. The FTC suggests searching online using the charity name plus words like “complaint,” “review,” or “scam.” Don’t be fooled by names that sound like well-known charities. Be sure to ask how much of the donation will go directly to the program an individual wants to help — and people should do their own research to confirm. Beware of charities that pop up after recent disasters.

Be leery of appeals from unknown or unfamiliar organizations an individual receives by phone, mail, email, and/or social media. If reached by phone, do not agree to donate money without further research into the organization. Don’t assume solicitations on social media or crowdfunding sites are legitimate — or that hyperlinks are accurate — even in posts shared or liked by your friends. Contact friends offline and request information about links they share. It is generally safer to donate as part of a longstanding familiar relationship with a charitable cause than to respond to out-of-the-blue solicitations. When donating online, use a browser to navigate to a reputable charity’s verified website — and donate there rather than through a third party or “middleman” collectors, who often skim off a sizeable portion of donations even if they are legitimate. Legitimate, secure donation websites should begin with “https,” or feature a lock icon, rather than just “http.”

Do not share personal information or financial information in response to unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls. Never feel rushed to donate. Be skeptical of solicitors who try to play on emotions through heart-rending stories or images. Remember that legitimate charities do not use pressure tactics.

Always donate by credit card rather than cash or other methods. An individual should make sure they haven’t signed up for a recurring donation if they didn’t want one.

Look up a charity’s report and ratings on these websites: CharityNavigator.org CharityWatch.org Give.org Guidestar.org



A news release from the Indiana Attorney General’s office says that people should go online to report charity scams to Attorney General Rokita’s Consumer Protection Division. To reach the Consumer Protection Division by phone, people should call 1-800-382-5516.