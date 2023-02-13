HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Indiana residents to search more than their hearts this Valentine’s Day.

Hoosier’s can visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to search for unclaimed property to help sweep their loved ones off their feet. Unclaimed types of property that are sweeter than a box of chocolates may include unclaimed wages or commissions, money orders, safety deposit contents, savings and checking accounts, refunds or overpayments.

“Returning unclaimed property to rightful owners is an important part of our mission,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This holiday of love is a great time for Hoosiers to be true to their hearts and start searching.”

All states administer unclaimed property programs, but Indiana is the only one where the attorney general oversees the function. According to a press release, AG Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned over $62 million to Hoosiers last year.