HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against a LaGrange County car dealer alleging the dealer rolled back odometers on vehicles sold to at least 42 consumers.

The lawsuit alleges that Flexible Auto Sales LLC — owned and operated by John Allen — rolled back odometers by a combined total of more than 3 million miles on the known vehicles. The lawsuit alleges that the odometer-tampering violates the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, the Indiana Odometer Act, the Federal Odometer Act and the Motor Vehicle Unfair Practices Act.

Rokita says, “Here in Indiana, businesses must know they will face serious consequences if they betray the trust of Hoosiers in violation of the law. We will hold them accountable, and we will make them pay.”

A news release states that Rokita is seeking injunctive relief, consumer restitution, treble damages, civil penalties, costs and other relief.

The lawsuit is below.