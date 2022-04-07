INDIANA (WEHT) – In light of a March 10 incident, where Yale Law School students allegedly disrupted a bipartisan panel, Attorney General Todd Rokita has called for a renewed national commitment to free speech and civil discourse.

“All Hoosiers have a vested interest in the protection of free speech and civil discourse,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Throughout much of our nation’s history, the importance of free speech was one priority on which both sides of the aisle agreed.”

According to a press release from his office, Attorney General Rokita signed a letter to Yale Law School officials coordinated by the Philadelphia Statement, an initiative to protect freedom of speech against cancel culture and ideological blacklisting.