INDIANA (WEHT) – AG Rokita says that government imposter scams are often reported in Indiana communities.

“Fraudsters are posing as government officials in order to induce fear in unsuspecting victims,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My administration has revolutionized our investigation process to bring these con artists to justice. At the same time, we want to help Hoosiers exercise due diligence to avoid falling prey to these schemes in the first place.”

AG Rokita says that a government imposter scam frequently starts with an unsolicited text, call, mailing or fax from someone purporting to be from a government agency. Scammers often rely on publicly available information and provide what initially appear to be official documents or employee ID numbers to project an image of credibility, says a press release from AG Rokita’s office.

AG Rokita has the following tips: