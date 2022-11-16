INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to stay alert for utility scams.

AG Rokita advises watching out for certain scam tactics, which can include:

A call to tell you that you have utility payments overdue and that you must pay right away — often through unorthodox methods such as wiring money or using gift cards.

A call “as a courtesy” to let you know you overpaid your utility bill — and asking for personal information they supposedly need to refund your money.

Sending you an email or text with a link indicating that you have an overdue bill or invoice.

Showing up at your house unexpectedly to supposedly make needed repairs to equipment such as gas meters — and saying you must pay on the spot to keep the heat on.

If you believe you have been the victim of any scam or attempted scam, call 1-800-382-5516 or go here.