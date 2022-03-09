INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Indiana consumers to be on the lookout for risky or predatory practices related to cryptocurrency and other digital assets.

Cryptocurrency is one form of digital asset and is created by companies or individuals, usually taking the form of a virtual coin or token. Most consumers purchase cryptocurrency through an online exchange platform. These assets are stored in digital wallets, which could be online in an exchange, on your computer, or on an external hard drive.

“New technologies spark the interest of many people, and Hoosiers are no exception,” said Attorney General Todd Rokita. “Indiana consumers may be familiar with cryptocurrencies or may want to learn more about them. However, digital assets are increasingly being used by well-versed perpetrators looking to scam you out of hard-earned money.’

According to AG Rokita, the following are warning signs for scams related to cryptocurrencies:

If you receive a tweet, text, email or message through a social media platform telling you to pay via cryptocurrency, it is a scam.

Scammers ask people to pay with cryptocurrency by impersonating an entity you may frequently engage with. You might be contacted by someone pretending to be a government worker, law enforcement agency, or local utility. Then the scammer directs you to go to a store with a cryptocurrency ATM to pay what they claim you owe by scanning a QR code that sends your money to the scammer. The government, law enforcement and utility companies will not require you to pay by cryptocurrency.

Be on the lookout for “guaranteed” investment returns. Promises of high rates of return can be a sign of fraud. This is also true for “easy business opportunity” advertisements you may see. Due to the volatility of the value of cryptocurrencies, there is no guarantee you will make a profit.

Don’t be fooled by celebrity endorsements. Do your own research, and don’t make quick decisions based only on endorsements (that can be easily faked).

Be aware of attempts to blackmail using email. Scammers send emails that say they have embarrassing photos or personal information and threaten to make it public if you don’t pay in cryptocurrency. Don’t do it. This should be reported to criminal enforcement authorities.

Cryptocurrency payments are typically not reversible. This is why scammers like them.

Cryptocurrency scams may also involve unauthorized investor advisors. Issues with possible investment advisors acting without registration should be reported to Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan at securities@sos.in.gov or (317)-232-6681.

These scams can be reported by filing a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or calling Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.