INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has a few words of caution when it comes to rent-to-own properties.

“Some companies may look to take advantage of individuals who don’t qualify for a traditional loan, but do not want to rent forever and want to achieve the American dream of homeownership,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said. “Our office is committed to making sure Hoosiers are aware and prepared to avoid unfair, abusive, or deceptive business practices.”

People should research before going into a contract or rent-to-own agreement. According to the news release from State of Indiana Attorney General, sometimes the tenant/buyer finds out the following:

the “seller” doesn’t really own the property

property taxes have not been paid

the house has major issues that could include lead, asbestos, hidden damages, or more, or is in terrible shape

after the contract is signed the seller does not perform promised repairs

the house is in process of foreclosure

The news release says that people should be on the lookout for:

nonrefundable upfront fees

higher rent payments

“miss a payment and you lose the deal” terms

an obligation to buy the property

being locked into paying more than what the home is worth

The release says that once someone chooses to buy the home, not qualifying for a mortgage may force them to forfeit any money paid on top of the rent. If someone is not sure of their ability to get financing in time, they should avoid rent-to-own homes, says the news release.

If anyone thinks they are victim of unfair, abusive, or fraudulent business practices, they should report it to the Consumer Protection Division of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Office. People should go here for more information.