INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Indiana consumers about romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day.

In romance scams, perpetrators prey upon unsuspecting matches by creating fake profiles to take advantage of victims online. Perpetrators may even go to great lengths to pose as prospective romantic partners in order to lure people into providing gifts, money or personal information. According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2021 U.S. consumers reported $547 million in losses to romance scams, up approximately 80% since 2020.

“More people are going online these days to look for that special someone,” said Attorney General Rokita. “Many do so without a problem, but in some cases, folks are finding scammers instead. We want to protect Hoosiers from falling victim to fraudsters intent on taking advantage.”

AG Rokita provided the following warning signs that someone might be more interested in your money or personal information than your affections:

Your new romantic interest sends a picture that doesn’t look realistic. Rather, the person looks more like a model from a fashion magazine.

The relationship is moving fast, and the other person quickly professes their love for you

Their story seems suspicious or off.

The person attempts to isolate you from friends and family.

The person requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used against you.

The person asks you for money and requires specific payment methods such as a wire transfer, preloaded gift card or cash.

If you suspect a scam of any type, you can file a complaint here or call Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.