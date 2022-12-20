INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has won another legal fight against President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates.

Officials say a U.S. appeals court has struck down a rule requiring vaccination for anyone working for federal contractors. A news release says in affirming a district court’s injunction, the appeals court observed that President Biden’s use of the federal Procurement Act to claim executive power to impose the mandate on third-party contractors is “truly unprecedented.”

“Hoosiers and all Americans should have the liberty to make their own decisions on whether to get vaccinated,” Attorney General Rokita said. “That includes individuals who happen to work as federal contractors. No one should have to fear losing their jobs just because they opt against getting a shot.”

The December 19 decision on federal contractors can be found below.