INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that he plans to launch an investigation into whether T-Mobile had the right safeguards in place the day of its breach.

“Protecting and defending Hoosiers against invasive violations like this is an important part of our work. I am launching a detailed investigation into this breach and to determine whether T-Mobile had the appropriate safeguards in place to protect personal information,” said Attorney General Rokita.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, on August 17, 2021, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach. The breach impacted more than 53 million people, and millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license information compromised, says the press release.

The Attorney General’s Office says that recently, a lot of the information compromised in the breach came up for sale on the dark web, which is where cybercriminals can buy, sell and track personal information. The Attorney General’s Office says that many people have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that impacted individuals are at heightened risk for identity theft.

The Attorney General’s Office gives these tips for people to better protect themselves against identity theft: