AG Todd Rokita defends trip to US-Mexico border in one-on-one interview

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is defending a recent state-funded trip to the southern U.S. border, amidst calls from Democrats for Rokita to reimburse the state for his travels.

According to Rokita’s office, the late January trip was his second to the southern border in three months. He met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, law enforcement officials and other state attorneys general.

“This border issue, this non-enforcement of our sovereign rights as a country isn’t just an issue for border states,” Rokita said in an interview Tuesday. “I’m a chief law enforcement officer and legal officer here in the state of Indiana. When you have the federal government not doing its job, I think the states have to do their job.”

Rokita went on to say that a huge focus of his trip are the issues of human trafficking and the drug epidemic.

“We’re uncovering more and more evidence that shows that they’re carrying fentanyl that can kill everyone in this state 10 times over,” Rokita said.

Rokita confirmed that the trip was paid for with state funds, but says no taxpayer money was spent inappropriately. Still, the Indiana Democratic Party is calling on Rokita to reimburse Hoosiers for his travel.

“Hoosier taxpayers should not be footing the bill off of his selfish political agenda,” said Drew Anderson, Communications Director for the Indiana Democratic Party. “It should be a congressional elected official that, in my view, has the has the jurisdiction to make those trips.”

Rokita’s office says he drove himself, and that his stop on the way back at Trump rally was ‘seperate’ from the trip to the border. And the attorney general continued to push back on questions about his travels in a string of Twitter posts on Friday.

