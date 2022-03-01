INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – A list of recalled products that could pertain to Indiana residents has been sent out by the Attorney General’s Office.
“Protecting Hoosiers and their liberty is the focus of my efforts statewide. I encourage everyone to take a moment to review this recent list of product recalls. Hoosiers have a right to expect reliable products,” said Attorney General Rokita. “If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it and pursue the offered remedy from the manufacturer.”
If anyone believes they have recently purchased a recalled product, they should stop using it immediately and check its recall notice. Then they should follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
The following products were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- Chest of Drawers from BFG North Carolina
- SureClose READYFIT 180° Hinge-Closer Sets from D&D Technologies
- All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) from Maxtrade
- Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush Toys from Games Workshop
- Children’s Robes from BAOPTEIL
- Tennis Tables from Escalade Sports
- Geek Heat Personal Heaters from Home Easy
- Children’s Nightgowns from AllMeInGeld
- Lanyards with Carabiners from Petzl Recalls
- Kids Crew Socks from Stance
- Seats from Harbor Freight Tools
- Children’s Stackable Toys from Stack Em’ Up Books
- WORX Electric Pressure Washers from Positec USA
- Electric Space Heaters from Shop LC
- Mattresses from Serta
- All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Snowmobiles from BRP
- Children’s Sleepwear from Esme
- Utility Vehicles from American Landmaster
- Freestanding Gas Ranges from Viking Range
- Snap Duo Trend Strollers from Valco
- Scarves from In-Things
- Double-Wick Autumn Candles from Anecdote Candles
- Golf Cars and PTV’s from Yamaha
- Robotic Lawnmowers from Husqvarna
- Children’s Sleepwear from H&M
- Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries
- Infant Walkers from Zeno
- BrushX Hot Air Brushes from Ecom Brands
- Inspector Play Kits from Lovevery
- Menorahs from TJX
- Teethers from Bebe au Lait
- Children’s Handbags from Kelly Wynne