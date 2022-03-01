INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – A list of recalled products that could pertain to Indiana residents has been sent out by the Attorney General’s Office.

“Protecting Hoosiers and their liberty is the focus of my efforts statewide. I encourage everyone to take a moment to review this recent list of product recalls. Hoosiers have a right to expect reliable products,” said Attorney General Rokita. “If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it and pursue the offered remedy from the manufacturer.”

If anyone believes they have recently purchased a recalled product, they should stop using it immediately and check its recall notice. Then they should follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

The following products were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission: