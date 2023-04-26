HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of post-tax season scams.

Attorney General Rokita says, “Scammers will steal innocent taxpayers’ identities and use it to file fraudulent tax returns. Many families are looking forward to tax refunds to help pay their currently inflated bills or to simply get away for a few days this summer. Don’t let these con artists steal your identity and eventually, your money.”

A press release from Rokita’s office says tax-identity thieves use other people’s Social Security Numbers to file taxes and/or even obtain jobs. The news release says most victims will likely not even be aware this has happened, and some will be notified upon e-filing that a tax return has already been filed using their SSN.

Attorney General Rokita says these are the warning signs on possible tax-related identity theft related to tax scams:

More than one tax return was filed for you.

You owe additional taxes, have a refund offset, or have had collection actions taken against you for a year you did not file a tax return.

IRS records indicate you received wages or other income from an employer for whom you did not work.

Rokita’s office says if anyone believes they have been the victim of tax-related or any other type of identity theft, they can file a complaint online by visiting this page or by calling 1-800-382-5516.