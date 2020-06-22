Airguns could be allowed during deer firearms hunting season in Indiana

(WEHT) The Natural Resources Commission’s (NRC) Division of Hearings in Indiana has scheduled two hearings to accept public comments on proposed rule changes.



Proposed rule changes include adding ruffed grouse and cisco to the state’s endangered species list, establishing new size and bag limits for saugeye taken on the Ohio River, and allowing air guns during the deer firearms hunting season. For a complete list of proposed amendments with additional information about each proposal, see wildlife.IN.gov/2362.htm.

The hearings are scheduled for:

Wednesday, July 29, 6 p.m. ET, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson, IN 46017. Fisheries Rules Hearing in the Nature Center, multi-purpose room. Wildlife Rules Hearing in the Pavilion.

Thursday, July 30, 6 p.m. ET, McCormick’s Creek State Park, 451 McCormick Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460. Fisheries Rules Hearing in the Sycamore Room. Wildlife Rules Hearing in the Oak Room.

Public comments can be submitted online at nrc.IN.gov/2377.htm. Locate the “comment on this rule” link in the Rulemaking Docket for the FW Biennial Fisheries Amendments or the FW Biennial Wildlife Amendments, whichever rule package the comment applies to.

Comments can also be mailed to: Natural Resources Commission Indiana Government Center North 100 North Senate Ave., Room N103 Indianapolis, IN 46204

The deadline for public comments is July 30, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2020)

