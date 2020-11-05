All BMV locations to close for Veterans Day

(WEHT)- The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced all BMV locations statewide will be closed Wednesday in remembrance of Veterans Day.

BMV locations will reopen for regular business hours Thursday. Branch locations and hours, as well as online transactions and BMV kiosk locations can be found online. The LST 325 visitor center in Evansville will host a Veterans Day bellringing ceremony on Wednesday.

