American Airlines flight diverted to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport says a flight that was diverted to the airport is back on track.

American Eagle flight 3829 took off from the Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. It was en route to Chicago, but got diverted to Indianapolis because of a possible mechanical issue.

The aircraft landed safely at 2:07pm. A replacement aircraft came in, and the 49 passengers and 6 crew members on board were flown to Chicago.

Wayne Township fire department and several mutual aid companies are assisting Indianapolis international airport with an aircraft emergency. pic.twitter.com/txjGFxSaYP — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) November 17, 2021

American Airlines said in a statement “Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The Indianapolis Airport Authority released a statement saying:

An American Airlines flight traveling from Greensboro, N.C. to Chicago was diverted to the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) this afternoon at approximately 2:15 p.m. The Indianapolis Airport Authority’s emergency police, fire, and public safety response team, along with mutual emergency-response aid from surrounding communities, were in position in anticipation of an emergency landing. The aircraft landed safely on runway 23 R and passengers were evacuated from the aircraft and boarded onto buses to be shuttled to the terminal. The airport operations team escorted the aircraft to the gate. For further details about the diverted landing, please consult American Airlines.

No passengers or crew members were hurt.