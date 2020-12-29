American Senior Communities begins COVID-19 vaccine administration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – American Senior Communities (ASC) is actively preparing their senior care communities following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use and has begun administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. ASC is partnering with CVS and their long-term care pharmacy, Omnicare, who bring their expertise serving seniors.

The vaccine is being offered free of charge to all residents and staff in two doses, given 28 days apart, with a goal to have 100% of residents and staff vaccinated.

Dixie Spear became ASC’s first resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. CVS is actively working on a full schedule for vaccinations and ASC expects to have all locations scheduled soon.

ASC continues to be in close contact with local, state and federal health authorities, following their guidance, mandates and reporting requirements.