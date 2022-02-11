INDIANA (WEHT) – The House Courts and Criminal Code Committee heard SB 155 on human trafficking sponsored by Reps. McNamara, Steuerwald, Bartlett, and Olthoff.

The bill elevates the crime of human trafficking to a level 4 felony regardless of the victim’s age and makes conforming changes, according to a legislative update.

According to a legislative update, testimony was heard from the Indiana Public Defender Council, Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, Indiana Motor Truck Association, and Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. The legislative update says that an amendment was adopted to clarify the parameters of one of the defenses to the crime, and the amended bill passed 12-0. The bill can be read here.