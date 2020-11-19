Annual Peppermint Pops concert is now virtual

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, Peppermint Pops, will be live streamed only. The in-person event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates from Evansville and Indiana, officials say. The concert is Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-paid ticket holders will automatically receive the live stream link. All other patrons can buy a $15 ticket beginning Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at evansvillphilharmonic.org or by calling the ticket office at ​812-425-5050. Ticket buyers must have a valid email address to purchase access.

Scheduled performances for the virtual concert include holiday musical selections include, Alleluia Venite Gaudete, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Celebrate Me Homes, and What Child Is This.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 19, 2020)