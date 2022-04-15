CARLISLE, Ind (WEHT) – On the same day another Sullivan county teenager has gone missing, another one has also disappeared. Both have Statewide Silver Alerts.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), Faith Williams, 15, of Carlisle, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. ISP describes her as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, and with black hair with blue eyes. Williams was last seen on April 15, at 1:00 p.m. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

ISP says that if anyone has any information on Faith Williams, they should contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at 812-268-3408 or 911.