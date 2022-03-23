WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Indiana Senator Todd Young says he knows the solution to American’s pain at the pump, and it involves cutting back on certain things.

“We know what the only real and lasting solutions are,” said Sen. Young during a press conference. “We need to increase American energy production. This means eliminating regulations, not adding to them, so that we can increase production here domestically.”

Sen. Young says the country needs to expedite permits to bring more capacity online and encourage new, private sector investments.

“If we don’t take these common sense steps, the best Washington Democrats will say is ‘it’s the thought that counts,’” said Senator Young.

According to the senator, solving high gas prices is the “#1 concern” for his constituents. You can watch Young’s full remarks here.