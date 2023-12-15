FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In the state of Indiana, there are many important procedures and details to remember when it comes to properly displaying a license plate.

According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, one of the most important things to prioritize with your license plate is visibility, noting that it must be easily seen the entire time the vehicle is registered.

“Today we’re discussing about what the proper display is for a license plate here in the state of Indiana, and basically, it states that a license plate must be observed at all times,” Ames said. “It has to be 12 inches above the level of the ground, and it must be clearly legible the entire time,” he added.

Ames discussed the importance of visibility for things like traffic infractions, toll roads, and more, explaining that there should be no obstructions over a license plate.

“License plate covers are not legal here in the state of Indiana and you can get pulled over for that for improper display of the license plate and not being able to see it. At night time, the license plate is required to be illuminated during the night time hours and that requirement is that it has to be able to be seen at least 50 feet with a white light over it,” Ames said.

For people who have interim or temporary plates on a vehicle, Ames said it’s important to place the temporary plates in the correct spot.

“A license plate is required to be horizontal and if you have an interim plate, it can be placed on the rear of the vehicle, but if not, it’s required to be placed in the rear left corner of the window. Make sure the interim number and expiration date are clearly visible,” Ames said.

Ames also noted how to read a few of the indicators on a license plate, specifying that “the top right-hand corner is where the year of the sticker is going to be placed. On the left upper-hand corner, is where you’ll see the expiration. The bottom right-hand corner dictates the county your vehicle is registered in.”

Ames also said that utility vehicles may have a license plate on the front of the vehicle.

As winter weather approaches, Ames noted it’s important to incorporate your license plate into the routine when cleaning snow or frost off of your vehicle.

“As you’re clearing the snow off of your vehicle, go ahead and take the opportunity and make sure you’re clearing off your license plate so that it can be observed the entire time. The roads are going to get really pretty dirty here pretty soon, especially with motorists or individuals that live on a gravel road, all the dirt and everything that comes up on that, every once in a while take a look at that.”

Ames also said that if a license plate law is violated it’s considered a Class C infraction which is a payable offense.

“The most important thing is to make sure your license plate is visible the entire time, at day time and at night time, make sure that you’re obeying the posted speed limits, make sure that you’re buckled up, and you’re not driving while distracted out there,” he added.