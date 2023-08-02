MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection to the mass shooting that rocked the city early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and 18 people injured during a block party.

John L. Vance, 36, has been arrested and preliminarily charged on three felony counts. MPD has not confirmed the specific charges Vance is facing.

“The charges right now are still being established as we are still talking to individuals, including the suspect as the investigation goes on and the questioning takes place,” said Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan.

MPD has not yet confirmed how many weapons were discharged during the mayhem that unfolded Sunday morning or revealed if any guns have been recovered.

Booking photo of John L. Vance. Courtesy of Delaware County Jail.

“This doesn’t solve the pain, but we hope this can move our community towards some closure,” said Mayor Dan Ridenour.

MPD said the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and decide if it wishes to pursue additional charges.

Vance is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail on a $55,000 bond, according to the jail’s online records.

Three victims of the shooting remain in stable condition at Indianapolis hospitals while an additional four victims are currently receiving treatment at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour made the arrest announcement during a prayer vigil at Berea Church. Provided by the City of Muncie.

MPD thanked the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their contributions to the investigation and arrest.

MPD reiterated that there is no active threat to the community.

It was also announced that a press conference will be held at Muncie City Hall located at 300 N. High Street on Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m.