TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday.

Owens was booked into the Vigo County Jail and has been charged with “possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon”.

Police said even with the arrest, the heightened security presence will remain Friday at Sarah Scott Middle School. The investigation continues, with police asking anyone with information to call 812-238-1661.

Original: Terre Haute Police said a firearm was displayed by a man during an argument at a middle school basketball game Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to a report of an argument between two adult males at Sarah Scott Middle School. The game took place between Sarah Scott and Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

During the argument, one of the men reportedly lifted their shirt to display a handgun in his waistband.

Police said the male left prior to officer’s arrival.

Attendees were told to exit the gymnasium and detectives were called out to investigate.

No injuries were reported.

A Vigo County School Corporation spokesperson issued a statement Thursday night confirming a police officer was on duty for the school corporation and more police responded. Extra security will be provided for both schools on Friday, Nov. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.