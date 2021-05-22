Arrest made in George Rogers Clark Home Site fire investigation

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports that an arrest has been made and charges filed in the investigation of several fires, which included the destruction of the cabin at the George Rogers Clark Home Site that occurred late Thursday afternoon.

After an extensive coordinated investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers and other state and local agencies, Indiana Conservation Officers report that they obtained arrest and search warrants for the suspect and his home.

At 4:24 p.m. Friday afternoon, detectives and officers with Clarksville Police Department arrested Jason D. Fosse, 36, of Clarksville. Fosse was booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of Arson, a Level 4 Felony.

Agencies assisting in the investigation included the Clarksville Police Department, the Clarksville Fire Department Fire Marshall’s Office, the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Indiana State Police.

The investigation is ongoing. The DNR said gathering more information in this case is critical. Indiana Conservation Officers ask that anyone with video or witness information relating to the fires contact Indiana Conservation Officer’s Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.