HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites say that an artist has been chosen to paint the official portrait of Governor Eric Holcomb. Russell Recchion has been chosen from a field of 31 artists with connections to Indiana.

Recchion has a painting career spanning more than 30 years and serves on the board of the Oil Painters of America. He is an alumnus of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art, and once owned an art studio in Avon, Indiana and is still active with the Hoosier Salon exhibition.

“It is the highest honor for me to be selected to paint the official portrait of Gov. Eric Holcomb,” says Recchion. “I am proud to play such an important part in continuing this great tradition for the state of Indiana, where my wife and I lived and worked for years and where our twin sons were born.”

Work on the governor’s portrait will start in the next few weeks. It will become the 55th artwork in the Indiana Governors’ Portrait Collection, which first began in 1869 and includes many works of art that are currently on display at the Indiana Statehouse. Museum officials say they anticipate the finished artwork to be unveiled later this year.