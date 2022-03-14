INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) is looking for some creative Hoosiers to fill out their team! The positions that are open are Contracting and Financial Operations Coordinator, Communications Manager, Deputy Director of Operations and Strategic Partnerships and internship opportunities.

Interested prospects can click here to find the applications for each position.

The State of Indiana offers excellent benefits with medical plans including vision and dental coverage, generous paid time off, resources to be successful, opportunities for professional growth and agency leadership that is committed to developing and rewarding talent.

The IAC is an agency of state government and funded by the Indiana General Assembly with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. The agency is dedicated to strengthening the state through strategic arts and cultural investment.