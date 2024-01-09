PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Who will replace seven-term Rep. Larry Bucshon come 2025? Two have — at least — considered.

Kellie Moore and Dave Crooks have expressed interest.

“I’ve been on Medicaid, I’ve been on WIC. I’ve struggled. I was a single mom until I got with my partner,” Moore said. “I want to help fix so that people don’t struggle like I did.”

“I want to be able to go out and article what would be in our best interests,” Crooks said. “That’s why I’m not ruling this out, but if we find a stronger, more marketable candidate, I have no problem stepping aside and letting that person go forward.”

Rep. Bucshon revealed a reason why he is not running again on Monday.

“I really felt like for me and my family — this was the right time for me to move on to other challenges and allow someone else to have the opportunity to represent the 8th district,” Rep. Bucshon said.

As a Democrat, Moore has already filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

After the overturn of Roe v. Wade, she considered congressional office more and more. She is also considering marijuana legalization.

“I think we can do a lot of good with an everyday person in office,” Moore said.

As a former state lawmaker, Crooks — another Democrat — says his chances to run or not to run are 50/50.

“If it’s me — and if it looks like it’s meant to be for my own personal reasons. Yes, I’ll definitely consider running. But at this point, I’m just simply trying to find the best candidates and to make sure that we have a viable and credible candidate who can win the eighth district of Indiana come this November,” Crooks said.

Meanwhile — Vanderburgh County GOP Chairman Mike Duckworth says a couple have expressed interest in running for federal office.

Gibson County GOP Chairman John Perkins said he did not know of any one by name who wanted to run for federal office.