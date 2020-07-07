At least two protesters struck by vehicle in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV/WEHT) — At least two protesters were struck by a vehicle during a protest in Bloomington on Monday night.

Hundreds of protestors had gathered near the Monroe County courthouse following a weekend incident where several people threatened a man during an apparent attempted lynching.

As the rally and protest march through Bloomington was wrapping up around 9 p.m., one of the people struck by the vehicle, Geoff Stewart, related what happened following the protest.

“A woman driving the vehicle came up to the stop and had started revving her engine toward us and we tried to stop her and let her know that the crowd is clearing up just wait a second,” Stewart said.

“But, she and her passenger both wanted to go right away so they started to push, they pushed into the woman that was with me and when she pushed again both of us went on the vehicle.”

Stewart says when the woman driver began to speed up, the woman he was with ended up on the hood of the vehicle, and he ended up hanging off the driver’s side.

“I was just trying to block her vision so she would slow down so I tried to pull myself as far in her way to obstruct her view,” Stewart said. “She drove through red lights and made her turn up here that threw both of us off the car.”

The protest march was a response to an alleged racist attack at Lake Monroe, where several men attacked and apparently attempted to lynch Vauhxx Booker, a Monroe County Human Rights commissioner.

