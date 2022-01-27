Att. Gen. Rokita: Illegal immigration in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced January 27 he is investigating the impact of illegal immigration on Hoosiers.

According to a news release from the State of Indiana Attorney General, in this second trip to the border in three months, Attorney General Rokita is gathering evidence of the border crisis and its damage ahead of further legal action.

“The Biden Administration and the radical left are tearing our country apart by incentivizing lawlessness and breaking the rule of law, which is the opposite of what makes our country great,” said Attorney General Rokita. “These hallmarks of American Exceptionalism are ignored when illegal immigration is practically encouraged.” A news release from the State of Indiana Attorney General says that Attorney General Rokita will meet with other attorneys general from around the country while in Texas to figure out the next steps to address the border issue.