Attorney General Curtis Hill joins DOJ lawsuit against Google

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined the United States Department of Justice and 10 other state attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust lawsuit against Google.

In a statement, Hill said “Google’s stranglehold on America’s search market is not only contrary to our nation’s ideals of a free-market economy, but is also illegal. Its anticompetitive behavior stifles competition, consumer choice and innovation, and we hope to see major change as a result of this historic action.”

The complaint alleges that Google has unlawfully maintained monopolies in search and search advertising by:

Entering into exclusivity agreements that forbid pre-installation of any competing search service;

Entering into arrangements that force the pre-installation of its search applications in prime locations on mobile devices and making them unable to be deleted, regardless of consumer preference;

Entering into long-term agreements with Apple that require Google to be the default – and de facto exclusive – general search engine on Apple’s popular Safari browser and other Apple search tools; and

Generally using monopoly profits to buy preferential treatment for its search engine on devices, web browsers and other search access points, creating a continuous and self-reinforcing cycle of monopolization.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

