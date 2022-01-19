Attorney General Rokita supports a high school’s decision to not renew a guidance counselor’s contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – According to a State of Indiana Attorney General news release, Attorney General Todd Rokita is defending Roncalli High School, a Catholic school in Indianapolis, when it comes to upholding church teachings on same-sex marriage in its hiring and firing decisions.

“The First Amendment protects religious institutions from undue governmental intrusion into matters of faith and doctrine,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We will stand firm in protecting Hoosiers’ constitutional liberties, including religious freedom.”

According to a State of Indiana Attorney General news release, a former guidance counselor in a same-sex marriage filed a lawsuit against Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis after the school did not to renew her contract. In August, a federal district court ruled in Roncalli’s favor. The former staff member filed an appeal in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “Regardless of one’s personal views on same-sex marriage,” Attorney General Rokita said, “the First Amendment clearly permits churches and faith-based organizations to require ministerial staff to support their institutional beliefs.”