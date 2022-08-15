INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Rokita offers tips for parents to monitor their children’s online activity, as well as advises parents what apps to look out for.

“While technology and the internet can be helpful, they can also be harmful,” said Attorney General Rokita. “Social media platforms can be helpful, but they can also open the doors to untraceable anonymous messaging, sex trafficking, and exploitation of children by criminals. We all must take steps to protect our children from online predators.”

In a press release, AG Rokita says he wants parents to become familiar with popular phone apps. AG Rokita says some of these apps include:

TikTok – TikTok is a popular app among kids that is used to create and share short videos with limited privacy controls. Users are vulnerable to explicit content, ads, and cyberbullying from the moment they sign up.

Bumble – Bumble is a popular dating app that requires women to make the first contact. It is common for minors to use this app and falsify their age.

Grindr – Grindr is a dating app for LGBTQ adults, not children. The app gives users options to chat, share photos, and meet with people based on a smartphone’s GPS location.

Phony Calculator App – Most phones have a calculator app. However, there are many third-party calculator apps that serve as a “vault” where the user can hide photos, videos, files, and even browser history data.

Snapchat – Snapchat is a photo and video sharing app that promises users their photo or video will disappear even though it does not. Snapchat stories allow users to view content for up to 24 hours and share their location.

Tinder – Tinder is a dating app that allows users to “swipe right” to like someone and “swipe left” to pass. Users can falsify their age, share photos, message, and meet.

Tumblr – Tumblr is a blogging app and website that allows users as young as 13 to create an account. There are very few privacy settings and pornography is easy to find. Most posts are public and cannot be made private.

WhatsApp – WhatsApp is a popular messaging app allowing users to text, send photos, make calls, and leave voicemails worldwide. This app makes it easier for predators to message children without parents knowing.

YouTube – YouTube is a video sharing app that may not be age appropriate for kids. Inappropriate content can be found using innocent search terms, but with parental controls, this can be avoided.

AG Rokita offers a few tips to help parents monitor their child’s online activity:

Keep the computer or laptop in a common room of the house, not in a child’s bedroom.

Utilize parental controls available from internet service providers or use blocking software. Some may be accessed by going to “Settings” on your device.

Always maintain access to a child’s online account and monitor text, email, and other message inboxes.

Familiarize yourself with computer safeguards, like firewalls, anti-virus software, effective passwords, and secure websites and ask if they are being utilized at school, the library, and at friends’ homes.

Never automatically assume that what a child is told online is true.

A press release says if anyone believes that they were targeted online by a predator, please contact a local police department. If anyone believes they were the victim of an online scam, please file a complaint at this website or call Attorney General Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.