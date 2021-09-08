Attorney General Todd Rokita asks Supreme Court to strike down ban on bump stocks

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita joined a 20 state coalition arguing governmental gun-control overreach in outlawing bump stocks.

The attachments allow semi-automatic firearms to fire more rapidly by bouncing a rifle off the shooter’s shoulder.

“Hoosiers have learned over many years to beware the tendencies of entrenched federal powers to incrementally infringe on our constitutional liberties,” said Attorney General Rokita. “Few rights are so precious as the freedom to possess firearms for the defense of our lives, families, homes and property.

Former President Donald Trump banned bump stocks in 2018 after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.