Attorney General Todd Rokita gives opinion on Black Lives Matter

INDIANA (WEHT) — Thursday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released an official advisory opinion categorizing Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a political organization that public schools should treat the same as other such groups. The statement came in response to state lawmakers’ inquiries.

“Black Lives Matter is unequivocally a political organization,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Promoting or displaying some politically based materials while prohibiting the promotion or display of others could create a liability for schools and could violate the First Amendment.”

By adopting neutral policies regarding the display of signs and other materials, Attorney General Rokita states that educational leaders can help “ensure the focus remains on the mission of our schools — educating our children.”

The full advisory opinion can be found here.