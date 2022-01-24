Attorney General Todd Rokita sues Google over deceptive pracitices

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Indiana’s attorney general Todd Rokita speaks, in Indianapolis. Indiana’s attorney general took aim Friday, May 1, 2021, at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor. A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday, April 27, 2001, challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that Google misled consumers by falsely representing the extent to which users may control how their location data is accessed, stored, used and monetized by Google.

Rokita says the lawsuit aims to penalize Google for violations of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and to ensure that going forward consumers can both understand and control the ways in which their personal data is obtained and used. The lawsuit is part of a bipartisan collaboration with the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, Texas and the state of Washington, all of whom are also filing lawsuits against Google.

“Protecting Hoosiers from Big Tech’s deceptive and unfair practices continues to be a major focal point of my administration,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Consumers tend to believe the promises that companies make to them, and I’m here to hold businesses accountable when they unlawfully betray consumers’ trust.”

The lawsuit alleges that from at least 2014 through the present, Google falsely indicated that consumers can protect their privacy through settings enabling them to stop Google from tracking and using their locations. However, the lawsuit says that there is no effectively no way for consumers to prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location data.

From at least 2014 through the present, Google has falsely indicated that consumers can protect their privacy through settings supposedly enabling them to stop Google from tracking and using their locations. In reality, however, there is effectively no way for consumers to prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location data.

“Google has prioritized profits over people,” Attorney General Rokita said. “It has prioritized financial earnings over following the law. We Hoosiers are the first to salute business success, but we also expect companies to be honest and obey the rules.”

A copy of the lawsuit can be read in the window below.