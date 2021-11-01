Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division offers items on eBay

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division has started offering physical items for auction on eBay.

The Unclaimed Property Division receives physical items from dormant safe deposit boxes. After receiving unclaimed property, the division conducts an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs by pursuing mailings, social media, advertisements and local media coverage.

“By statute, we have the option of liquidating those items after three years,” said Amy Hendrix, director of the Unclaimed Property Division. “And eBay is certainly the most reasonable and sensible option. We started the eBay auctions this summer, and they have done very well so far. We’ve gotten favorable feedback.”

For more information, and to see current auctions, click here.