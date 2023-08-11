Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Taylor Swift fans, commonly referred to as ‘Swifties’, were ecstatic last week upon learning her Eras tour wouldn’t be coming to an end after all. The singer announced a number of shows for the fall of 2024, which include three in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Field.

The mad dash for tickets has already begun and that prompted Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to offer up some advice for ticket buyers to avoid getting scammed that includes multiple references to songs and albums from the megastar.

“Hoosiers are understandably thrilled whenever world-renowned artists bring their shows to Indiana venues,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Fans just need to be sure to follow smart purchasing practices to stay safe.”

Those “Enchanted” with the idea of lining up seats next fall are encouraged to review these tips, or else they might end up seeing “Red”:

Investigate offers that you know “All Too Well” are too good to be true. Sellers, especially on online marketplaces and social media websites, may offer tickets at face value (or below) for events that are sold out or in high demand. Many offers end up being scams. Some sellers may say they need to sell tickets quickly, falsely claiming, for example, that they have a sick relative, medical emergency, or an overseas military assignment.

Stay updated through verified channels. To stay “Safe and Sound,” keep an eye on reputable sources like Taylor Swift’s official website and verified ticketing platforms for legitimate announcements about ticket sales and availability.

Only buy from trusted ticket resellers. To avoid “Teardrops on Your Guitar,” deal with reputable businesses instead of individuals or social media profiles that are not associated with the event. Beware of websites that copy popular ticket sellers’ logos or the tour logos.

Before providing any payment or personal information, research a seller’s “Reputation.” Search the seller’s name, username, email address, phone number and other details for information. Even if you find no negative information, don’t assume that the seller is trustworthy. Scammers change names regularly.

Always use a credit card. With a credit card, if a problem arises, you have the potential for greater protection and the ability to dispute charges, unlike other payment methods. Scammers often request unconventional payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover, such as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Unlike credit cards, these transactions are largely irreversible — making it much harder to “Shake It Off” if a ne’er-do-well tries to pull a fast one.

Other payment methods that raise concerns are those involving gift cards, cash, or wire transfers. If you’re using an app to transfer funds, be sure you understand the protections the service provides (or doesn’t) before making a transaction. With the proper safeguards in place, you can be relatively “Fearless” in making your purchase.

If you think you know the seller, double check. Scammers may hack social media accounts and pretend to be a friend or acquaintance who’s selling tickets. Before sending money, contact your friend directly to make sure the deal isn’t just a part of the scammer’s “Wildest Dreams.”

Consumers who believe they have been defrauded should “Speak Now” and immediately report the details to the company they used to make the payment and the Office of the Indiana Attorney General.

Hoosiers can report scams to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 317-232-6330.