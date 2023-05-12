HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita warned Hoosiers to be alert to the possible rising incidence of cyberattacks on churches and other nonprofit organizations.

“Hackers regularly carry out attacks on companies and other governmental offices,” Rokita said in a press release. “Now, we’re seeing signs that cybercriminals are expanding their lists of targets.”

On April 30, data extortioners struck a national Catholic publishing house based in Huntington, IN – one day after a ransomware group attacked an evangelical megachurch in South Carolina.

“Nothing is sacred to these high-tech outlaws,” Rokita added. “Our own office and law enforcement agencies nationwide are working to bring offenders to justice. We encourage all Indiana institutions, as well as everyday Hoosiers, to take proactive steps to implement cybersecurity measures.”

Some tips Rokita offered include:

Be on alert for communications with dangerous attachments or fraudulent links.

Always verify email addresses of those who send you emails.

Don’t reveal personal or financial information via email or text message.

Encourage regular and updated cyberattack training for organizations’ employees, members and volunteers.

Ensure your organization has updated appropriate software patches and make sure it monitors current schemes and scams by hackers.

Avoid using gift cards, money orders or cryptocurrency to conduct transactions or regular organization business.

For more information, go to in.gov/attorney.general/