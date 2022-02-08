AUBURN, Ind. (WEHT) — An Auburn teenager arrested Tuesday morning is now facing criminal charges following a traffic stop and fleeing incident turned physical.

Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, an Indiana State Police trooper says they spotted a gray Chrysler 300 speeding over 100 mph on southbound I-69. The trooper saw the Chrysler take an exit, then seen abandoned at a Cracker Barrell, police say.

Law enforcement officials tell us a witness provided police with information on where the teen ran off to, a Marathon gas station next door.

According to police reports, Anthony Lamm, 19, was confronted by two ISP officers. Police allege that Lamm became physically resistant and combative with them as they tried to make the arrest. During the struggle, ISP says one of the troopers fell on the ice and injured his left leg.

Officials report that an Auburn Police Officer arriving on scene used a stun gun on Lamm, effectively getting him under control and in handcuffs.

Lamm was transported in custody to a hospital for medical clearance before transported to the DeKalb County Jail. Lamm was booked into custody on related misdemeanor criminal charges for Resisting Law Enforcement Resulting In Bodily Injury, and Reckless Driving.

ISP tells us the trooper who injured his leg received medical evaluation and treatment, then released from the hospital later that afternoon.