INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and mailed, State Auditor Tera Klutz has confirmed.

“We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now… While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”

To get a refund check reissued:

If someone got a payment who has since passed away, the living spouse or executor needs to file a Distributee’s Affidavit for Disposition of Estates SF# 49377 with the Auditor of State, and include a copy of the Death Certificate.

If an individual received a check that could not be deposited due to blurriness or printer error, the recipient needs to file an Affidavit for Lost or Not Received Warrant SF#42850 with the Auditor of State.

Officials say completed and notarized forms can be mailed to the Indiana Auditor of State at 200 West Washington Street, Room 240, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Feel free to contact officials directly at Comments@auditor.IN.gov with any questions regarding this process.

If anyone wants to split a refund check, those who received a joint check of $650 made out to both spouses who filed their 2020 individual income taxes jointly, but who have since divorced and need the check separated and reissued should mail the original check along with a written request to divide the refund to:

Indiana Department of Revenue

Attn: Non-Responsible Spouse

PO Box 7202

Indianapolis, IN 46207

If someone is qualified for the automatic taxpayer refund, but still doesn’t have a direct deposit or mailed check, then they are encouraged to contact the Indiana Department of Revenue directly after November 1 to allow time for returned mail to process.