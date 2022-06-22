AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking the public’s help identifying a man accused of approaching a teenage girl on an Avon trail, trying to kiss her and chasing her down after she ran away.

At about 9:20 p.m. on June 18, sheriff’s deputies were called to the B&O trail, north of the Wynbrooke subdivision, near 21st Street and Raceway Road.

Man sought by Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office (Photo Provided By HCSO)

HCSO said it’s investigation indicates that a 17-year-old girl was walking alone on the trail when she was approached by four males. One of the males — described as a Hispanic man roughly 30 years of age — engaged the girl in conversation and “expressed a romantic interest in her,” the sheriff’s department said.

The girl walked westward with the man for a period of time but then turned around to go back eastbound on the trail, where she had originally come from. HCSO said the man tried to kiss the teen, who then ran away. He caught up to her and held on to her hand in an attempt to get her to come back with him down the trail, but she pulled away and continued to flee.

The sheriff’s office said the man was last seen walking westbound on the trail toward Ronald Reagan Blvd.

Detectives are trying to identify the man as part of their investigation into possible attempted confinement. Anyone with information should call detective Charles Tyree at 317-745-9354.

The B&O Trail’s entrance nearest to the incident is located in the 10700 block of Northern Dancer Drive. Residents in that area are asked to review their outdoor surveillance cameras for any activity that might be related to this incident.

HCSO advises those who use the trails travel in groups, especially during the evening hours.