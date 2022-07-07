INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A program for Indiana veterans can help them find help for back to school expenses for their families. Operation Back to School Military Family Relief Fund is now taking applications for assistance.

Indiana Veteran Families experiencing hardships can receive up to $500 for each dependent child for back-to-school expenses. Veterans’ families can apply for students up to age 18 in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade and college students up to age 23 that still live in a veteran’s home.

Applications will be accepted until September 15. Items needed to complete the application include:

DD-214

W-9

Direct deposit form

Proof of income

Bank statement

Proof of child’s residency

More information and the application can be found here.